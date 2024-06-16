Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Firefighters and medics attend to the injured man. CPB
Seriously injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near La Viñuela reservoir
Seriously injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near La Viñuela reservoir

The 65-year-old biker crashed down a embankment on Sunday morning and his condition is described as serious

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 16 June 2024, 20:33

A 65-year-old man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance this Sunday morning (16 June) in a serious condition after suffering a motorbike accident near La Viñuela reservoir in Malaga province's Axarquía, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at around 11am on the A-356 in the municipality of La Viñuela, and the biker was seriously injured after crashing down a slope.

The 112 emergency services control room mobilised Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB), Guardia Civil and the health services, and the injured man was transferred to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

