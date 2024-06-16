Seriously injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near La Viñuela reservoir

SUR Malaga Sunday, 16 June 2024, 20:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 65-year-old man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance this Sunday morning (16 June) in a serious condition after suffering a motorbike accident near La Viñuela reservoir in Malaga province's Axarquía, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at around 11am on the A-356 in the municipality of La Viñuela, and the biker was seriously injured after crashing down a slope.

The 112 emergency services control room mobilised Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB), Guardia Civil and the health services, and the injured man was transferred to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.