Costa del Sol town set to host party in honour of a traditional Malaga fish dish

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 30 August 2024, 09:23

The Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano will be taking place from 3 to 8 September in the seaside town of Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

This showcase for Rincón's, and indeed Malaga province's star dish, the boquerón, or white anchovy, includes cooking demonstrations and free tastings, as well as promotion of the dish through restaurants in the town, Malaga and Madrid.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has invited the people of Malaga "to enjoy an intense week of activities in Rincón de la Victoria to start September in the best possible way, always with anchovies as the protagonist".

A number of acclaimed chefs including José Carlos García, Nati Mercado of Amuco, Juan Francisco Castro of the Association of Parador Chefs and Carolina Tarazana of Artcu will be giving cooking demonstrations on Wednesday 4 September. On Thursday 5 Miguel Martín of Bere Bere, Victor Varela, national cocktail champion, and Daniel Peregrina of the Karmela Restaurant will be showing their culinary skills. The setting for these activities will be Alma Playa restaurant.

As well as the demonstrations, a total of 41 restaurants will be offering a wide variety of dishes, with prices ranging from two to 22 euros.

In addition, on 6, 7 and 8 September, there will be free tastings of 'boquerones fritos' (fried anchovies) and 'boquerones en vinagre' (anchovies in vinegar), in 63 restaurants in the town, for lunch from 1 - 2.30pm and dinner from 8.30-10pm. In total, there will be more than 1,200 kilos of anchovies used throughout the festival.

The Sabor a Málaga foodie fair will also participate in the event and will be on Plaza Al-Ándalus, with tastings and local products of all kinds for sale, from cured meats to energy bars. There will also be a bar run by Cervezas Victoria, the proceeds of which will go to Cáritas Rincón. Among the musical performances will be Radio 80, Carmelo de Carmen and Zayas Cover Band.

A taste of Malaga

The Sabor a Málaga fair will start on Friday 6 September at 1pm with the opening hours on Saturday from 11am to 10pm and on Sunday from 11am to 9pm.

On Friday there will also be a workshop to learn about Malaga cheeses and a wine tasting and the presentation of essential oils and other healthy products. The day will be brought to a close at 20:30 by Lucas Galacho, from Restaurante El Portón, and Mattias Lucetti, from Puerto Niza Brasería, who will offer a cooking demonstration with anchovies as the main ingredient.

On Saturday at 12 noon, a workshop on how to make 'espetos' (grilled sardines) with the masters of Marina Playa will open the day, followed by a workshop on extra virgin olive oil and olives.

A concert by Radio 80 and Mayte Sánchez de Maychoco will follow, after which there will be a tasting of sausages and cured meats and the music of Carmelo de Carmen.

On Sunday, from 12pm there will be a children's biscuit workshop with Noe followed by an introduction to Malaga sweets and the day will end with a quiz about local products. The party will be brought to a close by the Zayas Cover Band.

Tasting of anchovies

This year up to 41 establishments are taking part, which will form part of the seventh recipe book published by the town hall, with dishes ranging from traditional cuisine to signature, creative, Asian, Italian, Mexican, market and Venezuelan cuisine, with 'boquerones' as the star ingredient.