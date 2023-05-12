Section of busy Axarquía coastal road to be illuminated after years of complaints The mayor of Torrox has called for 'prudence and caution' by drivers and pedestrians as the work to install the lighting is carried out

After several years of complaints from local residents, Torrox town hall is installing lighting on a section of the N-340 coastal road as it passes through Calaceite, which will illuminate the area up to the border with Nerja.

"El Peñoncillo and Calaceite is the area that has received the most investment from the town hall during this term of office", said mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina on a recent visit to the area. The investment is “very important from the point of view of road safety, the welfare of residents and all users of this road," he added.

Medina called for "prudence and caution" for both drivers and pedestrians during the two months that these works will last. The mayor added that work has started to build a new section of the coastal path from the Conejito area of Torrox to Nerja.