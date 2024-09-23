Costa del Sol town sets ball in motion to start work on five-million-euro urban park project

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 23 September 2024, 17:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The idea of creating a large green area in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has been floating around for more than a decade. There were even plans to create a space which was going to be known as 'The Shire', inspired by The Lord of the Rings. However, it never materialised.

An ideas competition to choose a model for this 140,000 square metre urban park in Torre de Benagalbón, held in 2021, also failed to produce any projects. There were no proposals and the project was abandoned, according to the town planning councillor, Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Now, the contract for the project, for which 4.7 million euros have been budgeted, is out to tender. Of this amount, more than three million euros will come from the municipal coffers and the rest will be provided by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. Companies interested in submitting bids have until 7 October to do so.

Once the contract is awarded, an area of almost 90,000 square metres will be transformed into a park with a view to work starting early in 2025 and the contracted company will have 12 months to complete the work.

The area will have leisure facilities and Mediterranean plants and shrubs which are suitable for the climate and the ongoing drought.

An artificial lake

There will be paths and a large artificial lake which according to the town hall will be filled with recycled water and will have a closed circuit. In fact, the piping is already in place to make this possible. The town hall took advantage of the project to connect the supply network built between the Peñon del Cuervo in Malaga city and the wastewater treatment plant in Rincon, which crosses the town's promenade, to undertake this connection.