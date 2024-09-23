Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rincón de la Victoria town hall. J. R. C.
Costa del Sol town sets ball in motion to start work on five-million-euro urban park project
Planning

Costa del Sol town sets ball in motion to start work on five-million-euro urban park project

The town hall has put out a call to tender for the contract to transform an area of some 90,000 square metres with pathways and a large artificial lake

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Monday, 23 September 2024, 17:13

Opciones para compartir

The idea of creating a large green area in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has been floating around for more than a decade. There were even plans to create a space which was going to be known as 'The Shire', inspired by The Lord of the Rings. However, it never materialised.

An ideas competition to choose a model for this 140,000 square metre urban park in Torre de Benagalbón, held in 2021, also failed to produce any projects. There were no proposals and the project was abandoned, according to the town planning councillor, Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Now, the contract for the project, for which 4.7 million euros have been budgeted, is out to tender. Of this amount, more than three million euros will come from the municipal coffers and the rest will be provided by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. Companies interested in submitting bids have until 7 October to do so.

Once the contract is awarded, an area of almost 90,000 square metres will be transformed into a park with a view to work starting early in 2025 and the contracted company will have 12 months to complete the work.

The area will have leisure facilities and Mediterranean plants and shrubs which are suitable for the climate and the ongoing drought.

An artificial lake

There will be paths and a large artificial lake which according to the town hall will be filled with recycled water and will have a closed circuit. In fact, the piping is already in place to make this possible. The town hall took advantage of the project to connect the supply network built between the Peñon del Cuervo in Malaga city and the wastewater treatment plant in Rincon, which crosses the town's promenade, to undertake this connection.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British woman left clinging to a buoy in the sea off the Costa del Sol: 'I really thought I was going to drown'
  2. 2 Historic ship sails into Estepona and opens its decks to the public
  3. 3 Body of British journalist who died while on holiday is flown home
  4. 4 Young Irish woman seriously injured after being engulfed in flames when dress catches fire at Costa del Sol wedding
  5. 5 Most-wanted drug boat killer hands himself in to Spanish police
  6. 6 Mijas fundraiser launches second Eyedrop campaign to aid the needy in Africa
  7. 7 US citizens from across Malaga province unite for Democrats Abroad meeting
  8. 8 Idiliq foundation marks 25 years: 'It may just be money we give but knowing we have helped save lives is truly moving'
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town to celebrate World Tourism Day with award for an iconic hotel
  10. 10 Marenostrum Fuengirola events generate a mammoth 50-million-euro impact in the town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad