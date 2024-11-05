Price dropped as former Costa del Sol police station goes under the hammer again

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 09:41

A new attempt by Spain’s Interior Ministry to cash in on the old National Police headquarters on Avenida Andalucía in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has seen a drop from the original asking price of 1.5 million euros.

The building, which has been empty since the transfer to a new, purpose-built premises in the Cerro del Visillo area of the coastal town in February 2020, is now up for auction at 1.2 million euros.

The first procedures began in August 2021 and after a first unsuccessful procedure in May 2022, with a starting price of almost 1.5 million euros for premises of 1,065 square metres, a second attempt is planned for Tuesday 5 November, with a reduction in the starting price of 22.8 per cent.

This was stated in Spain's Official State Bulletin (BOE) of 30 September, which stated that the deadline for submitting bids ended on Friday 25 October. According to the technical report, the building can be used for building and uses with the residential ordinance Ordenación Abierta in the subzone OA-1.

This new auction includes a plot in Alozaina. The plot, of 3,537 square metres, is located at Calle Diego Marín and the starting price is 158,737 euros in the first auction, dropping to almost 135,000 in the second and so on until a fourth bid.