Post office service returns to popular inland Malaga town

Frigiliana town Hall has ceded premises to Correos to improve the service offered to the public after almost a year of complaints and trade union action

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 18:05 Compartir

After more than nine months with complaints from local residents and trade unions, Spain's state postal service, Correos, has opened a new office in Frigiliana, on the eastern side of Malaga province.

The premises, located on Calle Príncipe de Asturias, have been ceded and refurbished by the town hall, to whom Correos has thanked "for their collaboration and support in this initiative aimed at improving the service offered to the public". The post office is open to the public from 8.30am to 11am, Monday to Friday.

In Frigiliana, a town with approximately 3,300 inhabitants, the Correos service is carried out using personal assistant devices (PDA) with functionalities that improve the efficiency of the service, according to a statement issued by the public company on Monday. "Thanks to the PDA, Correos can offer, both in the office and in home delivery, many of the services that were traditionally only provided in urban offices," they added.

For Correos, "The technological improvement in this type of terminal, with the option of paying by card from the device itself and the possibility of operating as an extension of a post office, increases efficiency and accessibility in less populated rural areas, which has been very well received by users."

Along with sending and receiving post, other services offered include Correos Cash, which allows customers of banks such as Banco Santander, BBVA, Ibercaja, Banco Mediolanum, EvoBank, Triodos Bank, Bancofar, Caixabank and Banco Sabadell to withdraw cash.

Other services are also provided, such as payment of taxes (IBI, Vados, vehicle tax), payment of electricity, utility and insurance bills from associated companies, procedures with the DGT Spanish transport department and the sale of Red Cross lottery tickets.