Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 21 October 2024, 14:13

With millions of years of history and more than 40,000 years of habitation, the Nerja Cave, the true Paleolithic cathedral of southern Europe, continues to use new technologies to attract visitors. Last year it inaugurated a virtual reality room and now it has presented its own educational video game.

The manager of the Fundación Pública de Servicios Cueva de Nerja, José María Domínguez, presented the new Cueva de Nerja video game on Thursday 17 October. It is an educational survival game that allows players to learn about the history and the different sections of the cave. The presentation was made in the framework of the Games Executive Summit Europe which was held last week in the town.

Dominguez was accompanied by the director and creator of the video game, Esteban Baqués from BEXR Technology; director of the Games Executive Summit Europe, Ivan Fernandez; and the councillor for tourism Ana Maria Muñoz.

The Nerja Cave foundation explained in a statement that the game is “didactic, educational and fun” and “seeks to expand knowledge about the Nerja cave, a natural monument where we can learn about our history and the planet we inhabit”.

Players travel through different periods of history such as the Pleistocene, the Upper Paleolithic or Prehistory, until the present time where there is also a tribute to the discovery of the cave in 1959. With all this, they will learn a wide range of information, such as the way of life in each era, the tools used, the art that was made or the fauna of the cave.

Download links

This video game will be available from Friday, November 1 for both IOS and Android. Currently it allows a single player in the game, but expansions are being made that will offer, in about three months, the expansion to multiple players and character customisation.

These are the links to download it:

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.BeXR.CuevaDeNerja&hl=es

For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/es/app/cueva-de-nerja-el-videojuego/id6502763439