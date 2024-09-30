Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has for more than 60 years been a favourite destination for Spaniards and foreigner visitors alike. Marking World Tourism Day on Friday 27 September, the town hall once again celebrated the main industry of the Axarquia town.

The gardens of the Nerja Cave were the setting for the awards ceremony where Spanish television, film and theatre actor Miguel de Miguel was awarded the title of tourism ambassador 2024 and the 'gold shield' tourism award“for his contribution to the promotion of tourism in Nerja and Maro”.

The 2024 tourist distinction was awarded to the businessman José Cruz Pozo, tourist and gastronomic reference of Burriana beach, the hotel Balcón de Europa for its 60th anniversary, the director of the first travel agency in Nerja, José Ángel Santiago, posthumously, the programme ‘Salud al Día’ of Canal Sur for contributing to the tourist profile of Nerja and the athlete, Juan Carlos Higuero, who has won ten international medals for Spain, for his involvement with tourism through sport.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo congratulated “all those recognised” and said, “They have played a decisive role in promoting tourism in Nerja thanks to their commitment, effort and dedication”.

Armijo spoke of his “firm commitment to tourism, the main economic and social engine of Nerja” and called on the sector “to continue collaborating in the promotion of policies in favour of the tourist brand Nerja”.

Miguel de Miguel receiving his award; dancers on the Balcón de Europa; a tourist receives a white carnation. SUR

On Friday evening the town’s iconic Balcón de Europa was the stage for flamenco shows, white carnations were handed out to visitors by way of thanks for choosing Nerja and the highlight of the celebration was a free concert by Spanish pop star Marta Sánchez on Plaza de España.