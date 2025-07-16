Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 14:10 Compartir

Police are investigating the origins of a brawl between a customer and the owner of a small bar in Benamargosa in the east of Malaga province on Monday 14 July.

The Guardia Civil is asking people who filmed the argument to send them videos, which capture the insults, threats and the fight between the two men.

The brawl started at around midday between the owner of the bar and a Moroccan man who has been a resident in the village for several years. In a first video captured by onlookers, which was shared on social media, the two men insulted and threatened each other and even hit each other in the face.

However, the scene did not stop there; according to witnesses, it escalated until the customer started throwing chairs and tables from the terrace onto the street in front.

Although the motive of the dispute is not clear, the different sources consulted by SUR the customer has had problems with other local residents. While the police are investigating the incident, no arrests have been made so far.