Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The scene after the brawl.
The scene after the brawl. SUR
112 incident

Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video

Tables and chairs were left scattered in the street after a fight broke out between the owner and a Moroccan man who has been a resident in the area for several years

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 14:10

Police are investigating the origins of a brawl between a customer and the owner of a small bar in Benamargosa in the east of Malaga province on Monday 14 July.

The Guardia Civil is asking people who filmed the argument to send them videos, which capture the insults, threats and the fight between the two men.

The brawl started at around midday between the owner of the bar and a Moroccan man who has been a resident in the village for several years. In a first video captured by onlookers, which was shared on social media, the two men insulted and threatened each other and even hit each other in the face.

However, the scene did not stop there; according to witnesses, it escalated until the customer started throwing chairs and tables from the terrace onto the street in front.

Although the motive of the dispute is not clear, the different sources consulted by SUR the customer has had problems with other local residents. While the police are investigating the incident, no arrests have been made so far.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures
  2. 2 'Cheapest' solar panel system melts at Costa del Sol home
  3. 3 Benalmádena welcomes arrival of La Chiquita from her cave under the sea
  4. 4 Spanish summer for the French president
  5. 5 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year
  7. 7 Premier Padel returns to Malaga this week with local stars chasing home glory
  8. 8 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association
  9. 9 Costa Press Club teams up with Axarquía tourism association to promote east of Malaga province
  10. 10 Fuengirola's commitment to create new day centre for elderly progresses at good pace

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video