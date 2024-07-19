Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the Boquete de Zafarraya from Alcaucín and La Viñuela. E. Cabezas
Plans on track for Malaga province&#039;s first &#039;greenway&#039; leisure route
Plans on track for Malaga province's first 'greenway' leisure route

The project would run along the old railway line from Vélez-Málaga to Ventas de Zafarraya, which stopped working in the 1960s

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 19 July 2024, 13:46

The possibility of creating a ‘Vía Verde de la Axarquía’ (Axarquía Greenway) in the municipalities of Alcaucín, Periana and La Viñuela in Malaga province, and Alhama de Granada could be getting closer.

The Gerencia de Vías Verdes de la Fundación de los Ferrocarriles Españoles (greenways department of the Spanish railway foundation) has submitted the feasibility study for the project, which was announced in February, to the Andalusian regional government.

The study looks at developing the old railway line between Vélez-Málaga and Ventas de Zafarraya (Granada), a 20-kilometre stretch between La Viñuela and Ventas de Zafarraya, as a greenway. The document contains a detailed analysis of the ownership of the land and the physical and legal parameters, as well as an estimated cost according to a press release.

Meetings have been held with the town halls involved, the Junta de Andalucía and Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. The idea is to provide Alcaucín, Periana, La Viñuela and Alhama de Granada with a supra-municipal public space that can be used as a road for local transport in some sections, according to the press release.

The proposal also considers issues such as “the insufficient use of the tourist potential and the need to improve the offer of inland tourism and integrate it with the offer of the coast”.

Cadiz greenway

The Vía Verde de Entre Ríos will also see its extension project between El Puerto de Santa María and Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cadiz) completed. The Diputación de Cádiz and the Spanish Railway Foundation held meetings in June with the different town halls involved and the Junta de Andalucía to extend the project, whose feasibility study was already carried out by the foundation in 2018.

Since 1993, the foundation’s engineering team has developed nearly 75 construction projects for the refurbishment of disused railway lines as greenways, as well as more than fifty feasibility studies and preliminary projects, all commissioned by the respective public administrations and greenway promoters.

