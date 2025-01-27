Plans for new private hospital on Costa del Sol advance

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 27 January 2025, 15:57 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is pushing ahead with the plans to create a private hospital, with between 50 and 60 beds, in the Camino de Torrox area to the east of the town, which has been in the pipeline for almost three years.

After obtaining the first environmental approval from the Junta de Andalucía in October 2024, the council is now in the process of approving a special plan to authorise the project, after receiving the corresponding documentation from the developer, the Madrid-based HM Hospitales.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez has said that the hospital is "fundamental" to give "quality coverage" to all citizens and inhabitants in the Axarquía, since "it is what residents and visitors deserve". Last week, the mayor visited one of these hospital facilities in Móstoles (Madrid), together with representatives of the HM Hospitales Group.

With regard to the laying of the first stone on the ground, Lupiáñez said that the aim is to "start it before the end of the year or in the first half of 2026". However, he added: "we depend on the issuing of sectoral reports" which could slow down the process, although he stressed that the town hall will "work hard to ensure that very soon this new infrastructure becomes a reality and is operational in 2027".

According to the mayor, all the appropriate procedures are being carried out to comply with "environmental, acoustic and accessibility regulations" as "we cannot afford any other option than to offer the highest standards for Vélez-Málaga," he said.

The town hall has already approved the start of the special plan and Lupiáñez has announced that "another procedure will soon be brought to the town hall which will be submitted for approval by the council".

This will be the first private hospital in Vélez-Málaga and will be located in the Camino de Torrox area to the east of the town, which the town hall describes as "a location of great strategic interest", since the first phase of renovation of the road has already been completed and the second part of the remodelling will be undertaken soon.

Lupiáñez said he was "very happy" with the progress made to date in "making this hospital a reality".