Presentation of the initiative at the Axarquía hospital on Monday. SUR
Pioneering initiative brings latest technology to young hospital patients on the Costa del Sol
Health

Pioneering initiative brings latest technology to young hospital patients on the Costa del Sol

The ‘Vuela con Salud’ programme has allowed almost one hundred children in the Axarquía to take part in activities that bring them closer to the digital world

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 13:50

Throughout April and May 2024 almost one hundred children receiving treatment at Axarquia hospital in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol have taken part in the ‘Vuela con Salud’ initiative which has allowed them to enjoy a number of activities using the latest technologies, including experimenting with augmented reality, learning about 3D printing objects, and handling robots.

Funded by the Junta de Andalucía and the regional councils, and managed by the Consorcio Fernando de los Ríos, an entity attached to the Agencia Digital de Andalucía, Puntos Vuela provides a free public service for active learning, work and digital life. With more than 750 centres throughout Andalucía, 93 of which are in Malaga province, the network is implemented in all towns with less than 20,000 inhabitants and in more than 60 districts.

According to a statement issued by the Junta de Andalucía on Monday 10 June, Puntos Vuela in Malaga collaborates regularly with schools so that children are introduced to technology in a safe and fun way from an early age. It uses the latest technology in drones, robots, virtual reality glasses and 3D printers.

Around the Axarquía

The experience at the Axarquía hospital, called ‘Vuela con Salud’, will continue throughout the year "to create a friendly and comfortable space for children and their families during their hospital stay and their treatments" according to the statement.

In the Axarquía the initiative has travelled to Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Algarrobo, Almáchar, Punto Vuela Cuesta del Visillo (Torre del Mar), Punto Vuela Pueblo Nuevo de la Axarquía (Vélez-Málaga), Canillas de Aceituno, Comares, Cómpeta, Frigiliana, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo and other areas.

