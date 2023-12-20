Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
In pictures: The Malaga village that recycles Christmas
Christmas 2023

In pictures: The Malaga village that recycles Christmas

A women’s group in Canillas de Aceituno has for the third year running created festive decorations made from empty containers donated by local residents

Almudena Nogués / Eugenio Cabezas

Canillas de Aceituno

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 09:58

Compartir

The village of Canillas de Aceituno in Malaga province's Axarquía area has, for the third year running, decorated its streets with Christmas trees, candles to lights, bells, wreaths, gifts and more made from recycled plastics.

There are more than 50 decorations dotted around the village including a five-metre-high tree on the square in front of the town hall. "We have used 8,000 milk cartons to build it", explained the mayor, Vicente Campos, while thanking the village’s women’s association who are, like in previous years, behind the enterprising festive project: "They work tirelessly all year round. In addition, they have managed to involve the whole village, who donate their empty containers.”

Behind the work are the hands - and the skill - of Concepción Bonilla, María del Carmen Jiménez, María Jesús Hidalgo, Carmen Ramírez and Concepción Morales, five residents of Canillas de Aceituno who love handicrafts. They came up with the idea three years ago, during the first Christmas of the pandemic. Aware of the environmental problem of recycling, especially that of plastics, they chose to use this material as the basis for their creations, which involve many hours of work in the form of cutting, modelling, assembling and painting.

Imagen principal - In pictures: The Malaga village that recycles Christmas
Imagen secundaria 1 - In pictures: The Malaga village that recycles Christmas
Imagen secundaria 2 - In pictures: The Malaga village that recycles Christmas

According to the mayor, the women involved told him that they felt that they “had to act responsibly”. He went on to say, “This is nicer than so many lights; it doesn't pollute and it doesn't waste so much', they tell me proudly.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to plunge into red alert drought level, the same as the western strip of the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía
  2. 2 Scheduled water cuts on the cards 'soon' for Fuengirola if it does not rain 'almost immediately'
  3. 3 Will January bring rain to the south of Spain?
  4. 4 Head of the Junta: 'If it doesn't rain between now and summer we will have serious supply problems in our provincial cities and major towns'
  5. 5 'The tourism sector in the south of Spain faces profound challenges': Junta de Andalucía president's grim climate change warning
  6. 6 Malaga Airport flies high in Spain with the biggest increase in international arrivals
  7. 7 SUR pays tribute to Malagueños of the Year at glittering awards ceremony
  8. 8 Spider-Man drops in on young patients during Christmas visit to Malaga hospital
  9. 9 Costa del sol town carries out emergency works to provide safe drinking water to residents
  10. 10 Work progresses to transform iconic Costa del Sol nightclub into beach fitness area

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad