Petition started in Costa del Sol town against reggaeton beach festival which is expected to attract 10,000 fans

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 18:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A women’s association has started a petition against The Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) due to take place on Nerja’s Playazo beach on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July. A number of former members of the now defunct Feministas de Nerja group have started collecting signatures via social media against the festival, which they are calling “an affront to women’s rights”.

The women have voiced their “absolute rejection and repulsion" for the 'reggaeton' festival that the town’s youth council has organised. "The festival will feature well-known national artists of this musical style. As feminist women we want to show that the choice of this festival is an affront to women's rights, because the lyrics are a synthesis of a culture that incites rape, sexual assault and shows absolute contempt for the identity and freedom of women,” the group’s social media presence says.

The group has called on the town hall, "who have the good will to celebrate International Women's Day, the day of the fight against gender violence, as well as to carry out workshops to promote equality, not to betray the rights of women, with festivals like the one programmed". They say, "It is not possible to declare one's support for the struggle of women and, at the same time, support a musical genre that denigrates women, and we ask that in the future this corporation seek the opinion of local feminist associations.”

10,000 people expected

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the RBF, whose lineup includes a number of well-known reggaeton artists.

Half-price tickets for the festival are available to all registered residents of Nerja and Maro, which can be acquired at the customer services section of Nerja town hall between 5pm and 8pm. Residents who have already bought a ticket can email: daniel.albiez@entradasatualcance.com, attaching the locator number of the ticket they already have along with a copy of the registration form to get a free ticket.