Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez (4th left) with other councillors and local residents in Caleta de Vélez SUR
Urban planning

Partial-pedestrianisation of road in key Costa del Sol fishing town complete

Caleta de Vélez is one of the most important towns for the industry in the Andalucía region

Eugenio Cabezas

Caleta de Vélez

Thursday, 17 July 2025, 11:11

The project to partially pedestrianise the main road through Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol has finished. The redevelopment work on Calle Real in one of Andalucía's most important fishing towns cost 236,850 euros in its last phase and was financed by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. The work was carried out by Nerja-based Transportes Antelo SL.

During a recent visit to see the completed project, mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez said that the renovation, adaptation and reorganisation of the different streets and areas of Caleta "is one of our firmest commitments to residents."

The aim of the project was to rearrange the cross-section of the existing road so that pedestrians would have a wider area and to allow for more fluid traffic flow. Work has been carried out on a 108-metre stretch of road that runs parallel to the beach and connects Caleta's promenade with that of neighbouring Algarrobo Costa.

