Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The coastal village of Maro on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol E. Cabezas
Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
Parking

Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot

Nerja town hall has said that the inhabitants of Maro are entitled to apply to ensure they have a place to leave their cars in summer

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 19:02

Opciones para compartir

The 800 residents of the small coastal village of Maro, the most easterly place in Malaga province, have been suffering for several years from the consequences of tourism. The popularity of this small coastal village, which forms part of the protected Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs area, means that it has become a nightmare for residents to find parking spots in summer. For this reason, Nerja town hall announced on Friday 2 August that it is going to create authorised parking areas for Maro’s residents.

The first of these will be located the Plaza de Maro car park, next to the old mill and Las Maravillas church, and subsequently in different streets in the village centre. At the moment, according to municipal sources, 20 parking spaces have been marked out in the square, a figure that will gradually extend to Calles Real and Maravillas.

"We are going to facilitate parking for the residents of Maro," town hall sources said in a statement. Those interested should apply for a permit at Maro’s social centre, from between 6 and 8pm. They will be given the permit which must be placed in the vehicle to make use of the resident parking spaces that will be properly signposted.

The town hall explained that applicants must be registered in Maro and have no debts with the for fines or road tax. "At the time of submitting the application, residents must provide a copy of the DNI/NIE and the vehicle registration certificate," said the statement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  2. 2 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  3. 3 Freak injury ends Carolina Marín's Olympic journey just ten points from the final
  4. 4 Spain to face host nation France in the Olympic football final
  5. 5 Spain's Jon Rahm lets Olympic gold slip through his fingers
  6. 6 Fervour and devotion during pilgrimage to honour Benalmádena Pueblo's patron
  7. 7 Billie Jean King Cup moved to overlap with the Davis Cup in Malaga this winter
  8. 8 Malaga boxer clinches EBU Silver title in thrilling fight night at Holiday World Resort
  9. 9 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  10. 10 Malaga triathlete narrowly misses out on second Olympic diploma

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad