Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 19:02

The 800 residents of the small coastal village of Maro, the most easterly place in Malaga province, have been suffering for several years from the consequences of tourism. The popularity of this small coastal village, which forms part of the protected Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs area, means that it has become a nightmare for residents to find parking spots in summer. For this reason, Nerja town hall announced on Friday 2 August that it is going to create authorised parking areas for Maro’s residents.

The first of these will be located the Plaza de Maro car park, next to the old mill and Las Maravillas church, and subsequently in different streets in the village centre. At the moment, according to municipal sources, 20 parking spaces have been marked out in the square, a figure that will gradually extend to Calles Real and Maravillas.

"We are going to facilitate parking for the residents of Maro," town hall sources said in a statement. Those interested should apply for a permit at Maro’s social centre, from between 6 and 8pm. They will be given the permit which must be placed in the vehicle to make use of the resident parking spaces that will be properly signposted.

The town hall explained that applicants must be registered in Maro and have no debts with the for fines or road tax. "At the time of submitting the application, residents must provide a copy of the DNI/NIE and the vehicle registration certificate," said the statement.