Opticians calls for old glasses for Uganda NGO Ópticas Perea join forces with others charitable causes to improve Ugandans' visual health

In Torre del Mar, Ópticas Perea, an optician's, has set its sight on one of the poorest African countries, Uganda. With close to 50 million inhabitants, a third of Ugandans live in poverty. For this reason, the optician's has decided to joing several NGOs to improve the locals' visual health through donated glasses and eye tests.

Ópticas Perea are collaborating with the NGO Destination Uganda and are also collecting musical instruments for the charity. Donations can be taken to the optician's at 15 Calle Santa Margarita.