Holiday resort on eastern strip of Costa del Sol opens its first two dog parks

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 26 December 2024, 11:13

Pet owners in Nerja are in luck. The town hall of the easternmost coastal town in Malaga province has set up the first two dog parks in the municipality, known as 'agility training circuits'.

These new areas, which have involved a municipal investment of 20,000 euros, are located next to the Enrique López Cuenca sports complex and the Verano Azul park, and have various facilities that will allow the animals to socialise and enjoy outdoor recreational activities.

Councillor for municipal services María del Carmen López (PP) recently visited the parks, stating in a press release that "these spaces are specifically designed so that dogs can enjoy a safe and suitable environment for their recreation".

With these new facilities, the town hall "aims to provide an alternative for pet owners who want their dogs to run freely in a controlled environment". Both spaces are equipped with various play modules, along with drinking water fountains.

"With this action we are contributing to the development of a municipality in which animals also have access to adequate spaces for their enjoyment and well-being," the councillor said in the aforementioned statement, in which she also appealed for the "responsible use" of these new dog parks.