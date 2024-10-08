Nearby buildings evacuated as fire breaks out in Costa del Sol motorbike workshop

Sections
A fire in the basement of Motos Cereto workshop in Nerja on the eastern of the Costa del Sol forced around 30 people to be evacuated from flats in the building above along with employees at the adjoining social services building at around 9.30am this Tuesday 7 October.
Four fire engines from the Nerja and Vélez-Málaga fire stations have been on the scene since a few minutes after 9.30am to extinguish the flames and ventilate the premises. At the moment the number of vehicles affected by the fire is unknown. The establishment was closed to the public because this week is the October fair in Nerja.
The same family business suffered a devastating fire in March 2009, which burnt more than a hundred motorbikes. The owners built a new residential building and business premises on the site of the old workshop.
