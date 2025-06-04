Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mobile breast cancer unit will screen around 1,700 women in east of Malaga province this month

Residents from Benamocarra, Iznate, Almáchar, El Borge, Benamargosa, Comares, Cútar and Triana, which belongs to Vélez-Málaga, will be invited for a mammogram

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 10:33

Around 1,700 women aged between 49 and 71 in the Axarquía area of Malaga province are scheduled to take part in the breast cancer early detection programme through a mobile mammography unit which will travel to different towns and villages in June.

Women from Benamocarra, Iznate, Almáchar, El Borge, Benamargosa, Comares, Cútar and Triana, which belongs to Vélez-Málaga, will be invited to get screened. From 2 June until 9 June 2025 (both dates included), the mobile unit will be in Benamocarra, where it will be located on the esplanade next to the bullring.

It will then travel to Almáchar, where it will remain from 11 to 17 June (both dates inclusive), in the María Zambrano park (fairgrounds). Finally, from 19 to 27 June (both dates inclusive), the unit will visit Benamargosa, where it will be located in Calle Federico García Lorca (behind the health centre).

According to a statement issued by the Andalusian regional government on Monday 2 June, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women in all western countries. A mammography can detect tumours in very early stages, before they can be felt.

Early diagnosis of this disease is essential not only to reduce mortality but also to be able to act in its early stages, to increase survival and to be able to carry out less aggressive treatments to save the breast and improve the quality of life of women who suffer from it. It is estimated that early detection, when the tumour has not spread or progressed, raises the cure rate to almost 90 per cent.

