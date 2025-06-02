Junta de Andalucía lowers age for breast cancer screening to include women between 40 and 45 years of age

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 2 June 2025, 10:49 Compartir

The regional ministry of health in Andalucía is to lower the age of breast cancer screening to include women in the 40-45 age group, as well as those in the 71-74 group.

In addition, the Junta has expanded the prevention and diagnosis programme to include 30 new mammography machines with tomosynthesis to "better" diagnose young breasts. "We are making this very important investment," said regional minister Rocío Hernández. She highlighted that investment has increased by 400% compared to previous years, "both in procedures and in diagnostic and treatment technologies".

In an interview with Europa Press, Hernández confirmed the implementation of CAR-T therapy at the Hospital Virgen del Rocío and, in the coming months, of prompt therapy - proton therapy that allows greater precision in the distribution of radiation, which reduces damage to healthy tissue around the tumour - both in Seville and Malaga. "We want to bring these treatments to provinces where they were not previously available," she said.

Some months ago, the Andalusian public health service (SAS) extended the screening service to 49-year-old women. Until then, it was available only to women between the ages of 50 and 71. Additionally, the SAS has trained 70 professionals so that they can work with the specific techniques that allow these tumours to be detected at an earlier age. Gradually, the service will be offered to 47-year-old women and then to the 40-45 age group.

Cancer strategy,

In 2021, the regional ministry of health and consumer affairs launched the Andalusian cancer strategy, which advocates a comprehensive approach to the disease that, among other aspects, provides for priority attention to early detection and the reduction of waiting times for the results of diagnostic procedures.

A communication campaign was also launched with descriptive and testimonial videos on different screening programmes (breast, colon and cervical) encouraging the population at risk to participate in cancer screening.

Among the measures implemented are the promotion of prevention and healthy lifestyle habits, a commitment to improving vaccination and participation in screening programs and efforts to strengthen coordination between primary and hospital care in treating this type of patient.

It also promotes an active culture of training among the professionals involved, research into the fight against the disease and its repercussions, and the incorporation of technologies to improve the population's health. The goal is to provide a patient that shows any warning signs with the care they require at any given moment.

The breast cancer early detection programme consists of mammograms and other screening tests every two years, with the aim of preventing and detecting breast cancer - one of the main causes of death among women.

Tumours identified at earlier stages are smaller and less likely to spread to lymph nodes or other organs, allowing for more effective and less invasive treatment.