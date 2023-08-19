Man seriously injured after falling from ladder while installing air conditioning unit on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

A man in his 50s was rushed by air ambulance from Nerja to Malaga this Saturday afternoon after he fell from the top of a ladder when he was installing an air conditioner at a private house in the Costa del Sol town.

The accident was reported at around 11.30am when callers alerted 112 Andalucía to report that the man had fallen from a height of several metres when he was installing the equipment at a property in Calle Mirto, to the north of the town centre.

Medical staff from the nearby health centre in the easternmost coastal town of the province, whlel Local Police and the Guardia Civil were also quickly on the scene. The medics managed to stabilise the injured man, who suffered a severe traumatic head injury. After nearly two hours attending to him in an ambulance at the scene, at around 1.30pm the medical helicopter took off from the heliport in Nerja, bound for the Regional Hospital in Malaga city.

According to sources, the man had gone to a friend's house to help him install an air conditioning unit. For reasons unknown, and which are being investigated, the man fell from the top of a ladder, from a height of several metres, suffering a severe blow to the head. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the facts. For the moment, no further information has been released about the man's condition.