Malaga village gets ready to celebrate traditional grape harvest

The streets of Moclinejo on the eastern side of Malaga province will be decorated and wine and grapes will be on offer on Sunday 8 September as the village celebrates its annual ‘Fiesta de los Viñeros’. Literally ‘the winemakers’ party’ the village will be celebrating the centuries-old Axarquía industry.

As well as muscatel grapes, raisins and wine, there will also be the opportunity to try paella and ‘borrachuelos’, a local sweet treat made with the wine. Another of the attractions of the day is the market which will be selling typical products from the Axarquía. There will be live performances of music and dancing in the evening to finish the day’s festivities.

In a statement to announce the event, the local authorities said that that the festival “pays tribute to all the generations who have been able to maintain the muscatel raisin in the Axarquia. Also to those who, despite all the difficulties involved in its harvest and its marketing, continue to cultivate it in their lands.”

The statement went on to say, “The Muscatel raisin was declared an Important System of World Agricultural Heritage by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 2018. It was the first crop in Europe to have this distinction.”

Programme

The programme will begin at 11am with mass for the blessing of the grapes with the participation of the Aires de la Axarquía choir and the Nuestra Señora de Gracia band providing the music. At 12:30, the Malaga singer, musician and composer Javier Ojeda will give the opening speech of the 24th Fiesta de Viñeros.

This will be followed by a tour, accompanied by the Panda de Verdiales de Moclinejo band, to the wine press, where visitors will be able to watch the traditional grape treading.

Tastings

From 12.30 to 3pm wine and muscatel grape tastings will be offered in different streets of the village. At 1pm in Plaza de España, Venecia del Señorío de Broches from the Dimobe winery will be offering tastings and the paella will be shared out at 3.30pm at the Pisa wine press. The borrachuelos will be available at 6pm in the Cepa building.

Exhibitions, music and prizes

From 12.30 to 3pm the exhibition ‘Ventanas al arte y al moscatel’ (Windows to art and Muscatel) will be open in the Antonio Segovia Lobillo exhibition room and until 4pm the Bodega Antonio Muñoz Cabrera museum will be open.

There will be live music from Vélez-Málaga pop/rock band the Electroduendes. The Mister and Lady of Viñeros 2023 will be elected; and in the Plaza de España the Chirigota del Bizcocho, ‘La última y nos vamos’ will perform traditional satirical music.

Individuals and organisatiosn will also receive prizes during an award ceremony “for their cultural, touristic, social and sporting relevance as well as residents who dedicated their lives, with effort, tenacity and affection to the work of the grape harvest”, according to the town hall.