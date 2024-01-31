Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Malaga seaside town celebrates 50 years since the opening of its &#039;treasure cave&#039;
Malaga seaside town celebrates 50 years since the opening of its 'treasure cave'

La Cueva del Tesoro opened to the public in 1974 and it is the only one of its kind discovered in Europe. There are only two more like it in the world: one in Mexico and one in Asia

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 17:29

The Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its opening with a varied programme of activities and events that will take place throughout the year.

La Cueva del Tesoro opened to the public in 1974. It is the only one of its kind discovered in Europe and there are only two more like it in the world: one in Mexico and one in Asia.

To celebrate the anniversary, Rincón de la Victoria town hall will be holding a varied programme of activities and events at the cave including free entrance from Monday to Friday (mornings only). There will also be promotions for schools in the municipality, and the cave will offer special deals to other schools in Malaga province.

The public will be able to enjoy plays and concerts including pianist Diego Valdivia. There will also be conferences, workshops, films, music, dance and poetry performances.

For further information about the anniversary programme visit: Cueva del Tesoro.

