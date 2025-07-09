Malaga province's new 4-million-euro fire emergencies control room set to open in 2027

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 16:11 Compartir

The new administrative headquarters of Malaga's provincial fire consortium (CPB) and the emergency operations coordination centre, as well as the new fire station in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern Costa del Sol, will be operational in 2027 according to the provincial Diputación de Málaga authority.

The work started on a plot of land on Calle Sierra de Ronda, in the Parque Victoria area of Rincón de la Victoria, in September 2024. A few days later, in October of that year, work to the new Álora-Pizarra fire station also started. Once built it will provide better coverage for the area at the entrance to the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park. It is expected to open in 2026, before the one in Rincon.

The Rincón de la Victoria project has a budget of 4.3 million euros, provided by the Diputación, with which it will be built on land to the north of the A-7 and with quick access to this motorway. This location will make it easier to respond to the warnings received by this park, whose area of influence, in addition to Rincón de la Victoria, includes Cala del Moral, Torre de Benagalbón, Benagalbón, Benagalbón, Moclinejo, Totalán, Macharaviaya, Benajarafe and Chilches.

The contract for the project was awarded to Prodesur Construcción y Proyectos. The new facility will be built on a single floor on two levels of platforms. The lower level will house the fire station with the corresponding tower. It will have a living and dining room, gym and offices, as well as dormitories, changing rooms, toilets and lockers. In the garage area there will also be storerooms, a cistern area and an area for filling self-contained breathing apparatus.

The upper platform will house the administrative area of the Consortium headquarters, and the emergency centre itself, with a control room and offices and changing rooms for staff. All emergency alerts will be received at this centre and, from there, the 14 fire stations of the provincial fire consortium, which serve 700,000 people in 97 municipalities, will be dispatched and monitored.

Once the Rincón fire station has been built, it will increase its number of personnel to 20 officers and have more material resources and vehicles, including a new high altitude vehicle, which together with a light urban pump, a heavy rural pump and two light vehicles, will complete the fleet. This will provide a greater and better response to the entire area it covers.

Annually, an average of 230 call-outs are made, but the fire station no longer has the capacity to house the minimum number of fire crews for the population it has to serve: some 60,000 registered inhabitants plus tourists and visitors.