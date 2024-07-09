Lucky escape for Malaga workers after pick-up truck overturns on mountain road

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 11:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The two occupants of a pick-up truck belonging to the Lízar and El Molino farmers' association in Frigiliana, on the eastern side of Malaga province, were unhurt after the vehicle overturned while they were driving through a rural area just outside the town early on Monday 8 July.

As SUR was able to confirm, the accident happened at around 9am in the Camino de la Morea area near the River Seco, near the border with the neighbouring town of Nerja.

For reasons unknown and under investigation, the vehicle came off the mountain road while they were checking irrigation installations in the area. The association's secretary, Carlos Álvarez, told SUR that "fortunately it has all turned out to be a scare" and that the two workers are "fine".

The Lízar and El Molino farmers’ association provides services to a thousand members in an area of some 320 hectares of cultivated land, most of which are avocado and mango trees and a number of rural properties.