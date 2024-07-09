Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The overturned pick-up truck in Frigiliana. SUR
Lucky escape for Malaga workers after pick-up truck overturns on mountain road
112 incident

Lucky escape for Malaga workers after pick-up truck overturns on mountain road

The accident happened as the two occupants of the vehicle were driving along the road between Frigiliana and Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Frigiliana

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 11:05

Opciones para compartir

The two occupants of a pick-up truck belonging to the Lízar and El Molino farmers' association in Frigiliana, on the eastern side of Malaga province, were unhurt after the vehicle overturned while they were driving through a rural area just outside the town early on Monday 8 July.

As SUR was able to confirm, the accident happened at around 9am in the Camino de la Morea area near the River Seco, near the border with the neighbouring town of Nerja.

For reasons unknown and under investigation, the vehicle came off the mountain road while they were checking irrigation installations in the area. The association's secretary, Carlos Álvarez, told SUR that "fortunately it has all turned out to be a scare" and that the two workers are "fine".

The Lízar and El Molino farmers’ association provides services to a thousand members in an area of some 320 hectares of cultivated land, most of which are avocado and mango trees and a number of rural properties.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic Costa del Sol festival attracts estimated 75,000 music fans
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  3. 3 Mijas hopes free parking area will ease problems until construction of new facility begins
  4. 4 Malaga village honours local American independence hero
  5. 5 Spain's basketball team seals ticket to Paris Olympics
  6. 6 Mijas rider to represent Spain in Olympic dressage event
  7. 7 This is the current lineup as Wimbledon injury forces late change to Spain's Olympic tennis team
  8. 8 The Costa del Sol's first Glamping Resort arrives
  9. 9 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  10. 10 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad