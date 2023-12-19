Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The overturned vehicle lies in the sea after crashing over the Calaceite breakwater from the old N-340 in Torrox-Costa.
The overturned vehicle lies in the sea after crashing over the Calaceite breakwater from the old N-340 in Torrox-Costa. E. Cabezas
112 incident

Lucky escape for driver after car plunges into the sea off the Costa del Sol

The 43-year-old motorist appears to have only suffered only minor injuries despite the vehicle hitting a road sign, crashing through a fence and falling around 10 metres from the old N-340 road this Tuesday morning

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 12:03

Compartir

In view of the state of the vehicle, it's a real miracle that a 43-year-old driver has apparently only suffered minor injuries after a car plunged into the sea from a height of around ten metres after it left the old N-340 on the Costa del Sol this Tuesday morning.

The vehicle, a Kia, hit a road sign, smashed through a wooden fence and plunged down the cliff at around 9am.

After being alerted by several callers, emergency medical services, Nerja Local Police, Guardia Civil traffic police and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene of the accident in Calaceite, in the municipality of Torrox, which did not involve any other vehicles

The male driver was rescued by police officers, but not without difficulty. He was conscious and complained of back pain. The medics immobilised him on the stretcher and administered a painkiller, as a result of which he fell asleep, meaning the Guardia Civil crew was therefore unable to carry out the required alcohol and drug tests, which will be carried out in the next few hours.

Initial signs suggest that the driver may have suffered from a lack of attention or fainting, although it has not been ruled out that the off-road accident was due to speeding. However, there are no signs of braking on the road surface, SUR has verified.

Image of the wrecked vehicle early this Tuesday morning in the Calaceite area of Torrox-Costa.
Image of the wrecked vehicle early this Tuesday morning in the Calaceite area of Torrox-Costa. E. Cabezas

This is not the first accident of this kind to occur in this same area recently. In May 2022, an octogenarian was rescued after his car, an all-terrain vehicle, ran off the road and plunged into the sea a few metres from where today's accident happened. The driver was then trapped inside the car, which started to flood with water, in this same area of the Calaceite breakwater.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated
  2. 2 What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?
  3. 3 Human error probed after Malaga train crash leaves 13 passengers, including three children, injured
  4. 4 'Stray bullet' from wild boar hunt kills woman at her home in northern Spain
  5. 5 Railway workers' union hits back at Renfe after Malaga crash, saying the train was too long for where it was stopped
  6. 6 'Kidnappers' steal baby Jesus from nativity scene in Alicante and demand 2,000-euro ransom on TikTok
  7. 7 New retirement age in Spain to be 66 years and six months, with effect from January 2024
  8. 8 Top spots for birdwatching near the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Twelve floors in three-and-a-half minutes: Firefighters from all over Spain take part in Fuengirola brigade's 40th anniversary vertical race
  10. 10 Spain's Bea González, the youngest ever winner of the World Padel Tour Master Final

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad