Axarquía athletes to take Christmas to the top of Malaga province's highest mountain Registration is now open to be part of a living nativity scene at 2,069 metres above sea level on Saturday 17 December, but numbers are strictly limited

Living nativity scenes, representations of the Christmas story, are an important part of the festive celebrations in Malaga province. In the Axarquía region the Almayate and Nerja performances are probably the best-known.

However, for the fourth consecutive year, members of the Playa de Torre del Mar athletics club will be recreating a living nativity scene at the summit of La Maroma, which at 2,069 metres above sea level, is Malaga province’s highest mountain.

The initiative started with the aim of raising the profile of Axarquía through the outdoor sports that are available in the area. For this year, José Acosta, mountain coordinator of the Playas de Torre del Mar club, explained that the group will be setting off at 7am on Saturday 17 December. He said, “The estimated time for this route is around nine hours and we have classified it as being of high difficulty due to its 19 kilometres in length and its steep climbs."

The number of places available has been set at 20 to avoid risks and guarantee the safety of the group. Registrations can be made by emailing playasdetorredelmar@gmail.com.