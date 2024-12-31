Limited access for New Year’s Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 16:07

Nerja town hall has announced that access will be limited to its iconic viewpoint, the Balcón de Europa “for security reasons” on New Year's Eve tonight “as a preventive measure against possible crowds of people to welcome the New Year”. It has announced however, that it will be using the former Giner de los Ríos cultural and multi-purpose centre as a second venue for the celebrations.

“These measures are taken with the aim of ensuring that everyone can celebrate New Year's Eve in complete safety,” said town hall sources in a statement, adding that access controls will be set up at two points: one at the entrance on Calle Carmen and another at Puerta del Mar. Likewise, a capacity control will also be implemented in the Giner de los Ríos centre.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations include Grupo Alalba and DJ Toulalán, respectively, as well as bar service from 11pm until 2am. ‘‘So, without a doubt, fun is guaranteed to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the year 2025,” the statement said. The town hall has called on residents of Nerja and Maro to celebrate New Year's Eve “responsibly, following at all times the instructions of the Local Police”.

The chimes at midnight will be broadcast live in the square located at the entrance of San Salvador church and the clock tower chimes will be the guide to eat the traditional 12 grapes at the right moment, and then to toast to the new year. From that moment on, the party will continue with fireworks and music.