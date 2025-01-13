Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

British band Kaiser Chiefs are performing at the Weekend Beach festival. SUR
Kaiser Chiefs confirm Costa del Sol summer music festival
The Weekend Beach event, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, will take place in Torre del Mar from 10 to 12 July

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 13 January 2025, 11:42

British indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs are the latest confirmation on this year's Weekend Beach festival which will take place from 10 to 12 July in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol.

Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation. Led by Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band has had a string of international hits throughout their 25-year career including Ruby, Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Never Miss A Beat and Hole In My Soul among many others.

The band have released eight original studio albums including their Mercury nominated debut, Employment, which sold over two million copies, followed by their number one, Yours Truly, Angry Mob, which went platinum twice in the UK alone. Education Education Education Education and War also entered the UK album charts also at number one and the band has sold over eight million albums. They have won Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello Award for Album of the Year plus they have toured with U2, Foo Fighters and Green Day.

The Weekend Beach festival is the band's only Andalusian date on their 2025 tour. Other well known artists that have also been confirmed for the tenth anniversary of the popular summer music event include popular Spanish pop-rock band Estopa, the successful Argentinian duo CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso and Mathame.

Last year 75,000 'Weekers' attended the festival at which legendary Swedish rock band Europe performed. The event had an economic impact of more than nine million euros for the town and it has established itself as one of the most important music festivals in Spain, according to organisers.

Tickets are available for this year's festival here.

