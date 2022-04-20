Junta commits to new health centre for Nerja The regional government has said that the contract will go out to tender this year and that the building will have 26 consulting rooms and require an investment of 7.4 million euros

The regional government's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, confirmed this Wednesday that the contract to build a new health centre in Nerja will go out to tender "before the end of the year", so that the contract can be awarded "in the first four months of next year".

However, when asked about the timeframe for the work, she was unable to give a clear answer, as modifications are still being made to the project. The initial estimated cost stands at 7.4 million euros, which will be financed entirely by the Junta de Andalucía.

Two decade wait

The town has been waiting for two decades for a new health centre to replace the old one located on Avenida de Pescia and an agreement was signed in 2003 between the Junta de Andalucía de Andalucía and Nerja town hall, in which both administrations agreed to co-finance a new health centre to replace the current one, which even by then had become too small.

Navarro visited the plot of land earmarked for the project on Wednesday, which is by the Chillar river near Mercadona, accompanied by Nerja’s mayor, José Alberto Armijo, the councillors of health, Javier Rodriguez, and urban planning Nieves Atencia.

The development work on the site s being carried out by the Nerja town hall and is the first step towards the construction of the new health centre to replace the current one. In addition to the provision of sewerage, drainage, street lighting, pavements and other infrastructure, also includes the construction of a road network on the perimeter of the plot and a parking area.

Minor surgery

The centre will have 26 standard consulting rooms and five multi-purpose consulting rooms, compared to the current 16; five paediatric consulting rooms and a minor surgery room, a dentist’s room. It also has space for health education, physiotherapy and electrotherapy rooms, two rehabilitation and physiotherapy consulting rooms and a critical care and emergency room that includes an emergency room, triage, four consulting rooms, a treatment room, and two treatment/observation rooms.