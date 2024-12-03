Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The group at the Hindu temple in Fuengirola. SUR
International interfaith meetings held along Costa del Sol &#039;to break down barriers&#039;
Religion

International interfaith meetings held along Costa del Sol 'to break down barriers'

Friends Lux Mundi, the ecumenical organisation based in Fuengirola and Torre del Mar, visited the Hindu temple and Islamic mosque in Fuengirola and the Estupa de la Iluminacion Buddhist temple in Benalmádena

Jennie Rhodes

Costa del Sol

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:43

Gloria Uribe, director of Malaga province's international ecumenical organisation Lux Mundi, and Rafael Vazquez, San Fernando parish priest and officer for ecumenism and interreligious dialogue in Malaga, lead an excursion to group of 56 friends of Lux Mundi to the Hindu temple and Islamic mosque in Fuengirola and the 'Estupa de la Iluminacion' Buddhist temple in Benalmadena on Saturday 23 November.

At the Hindu temple Mahara Dushi gave a talk about Hinduism and at the Fuengiola mosque Ahmed Oualit explained the characteristics of the building and the visitors were able to see the midday prayer. Margarita Lehnert spoke to the group about the Estupa de la Iluminacion in Benalmadena.

The group at the mosque in Fuengirola. SUR

Gloria Uribe explained to SUR in English that "for years Lux Mundi has organised visits to different Christian churches, so that the faithful can get to know and see how our common faith is practised and celebrated, but at the same time in Malaga there is another interreligious reality that is important to know, given that the trajectory of other religions in Malaga goes back many years and today they are perfectly established and recognised communities, thanks to the law of religious freedom in force in our country".

She went on to say that "in Malaga we have several synagogues, mosques, Hindu and Buddhist temples. This multicultural richness is important to know, to break down barriers, to recognise the things we have in common with other religions, especially today in the search for peace and the defence and protection of humanity. We believe that these visits are informative, educational and help to understand the multiculturalism of our beloved Malaga".

Lux Mundi thanked the representatives for hosting the group and said they "look forward to meeting again on any similar religious events".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs
  2. 2 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  3. 3 Malaga's long relationship with Davis Cup tennis set to come to an end
  4. 4 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  5. 5 This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Malaga padel star Bea González to split from partner in 2025
  7. 7 Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025
  8. 8 Malaga CF plunged into mini-crisis after second consecutive defeat
  9. 9 Carlota Ciganda claims second Open de España in thrilling Malaga finale
  10. 10 Marbella FC's defensive woes deepen with another loss

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish International interfaith meetings held along Costa del Sol 'to break down barriers'