Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of Vélez-Málaga. E. Cabezas
Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
What to do

Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning

Vélez-Málaga and Torrox have already cancelled the activities planned for 31 October and Maroween has been postponed until Sunday 3 November as a mark of respect to those who have lost lives and loved ones in this week's devastating floods

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 10:58

Opciones para compartir

A number of towns in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province have either suspended or postponed their Halloween plans to Sunday 3 November, as have many other municipalities in Malaga province, after three days of official mourning were declared on Wednesday 30 October throughout the country following the devastating floods.

Vélez-Málaga has decided to cancel all activities scheduled in the municipality for 31 October, 1 and 2 November, “as a sign of respect for the three days of official mourning decreed in Spain, due to the serious consequences of the recent Dana that has affected the southeast and other areas of the country”, the town hall said in a statement posted on its social media sites. The town hall is looking into postponing the activities to Sunday 3 November, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile in Nerja, councillor for popular traditions Elena Gálvez announced that the celebration of Maroween scheduled for Thursday 31 October will be postponed until Sunday 3 November. The event will start at 5pm on Sunday with sweet potato and chestnut tasting, a craft workshop, performances by the Electroduendes and DJ Toulalán, a children's Halloween show, a horror show, a gymkhana from the theatre workshop and prizes will be awarded for the best children's and adults' fancy-dress costumes.

Torrox town hall announced on Wednesday 30 October the suspension of the Halloween party scheduled for Thursday 31 October and the Flamenco Festival show on Saturday 2 November. A new date for the flamenco show will be announced depending on the dates available at the Teatro Municipal Villa de Torrox.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  3. 3 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  4. 4 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  5. 5 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  6. 6 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  7. 7 Construction of dementia day care centre in Benalmádena finally begins after 14-year delay
  8. 8 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  9. 9 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
  10. 10 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad