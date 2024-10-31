Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 31 October 2024, 10:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A number of towns in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province have either suspended or postponed their Halloween plans to Sunday 3 November, as have many other municipalities in Malaga province, after three days of official mourning were declared on Wednesday 30 October throughout the country following the devastating floods.

Vélez-Málaga has decided to cancel all activities scheduled in the municipality for 31 October, 1 and 2 November, “as a sign of respect for the three days of official mourning decreed in Spain, due to the serious consequences of the recent Dana that has affected the southeast and other areas of the country”, the town hall said in a statement posted on its social media sites. The town hall is looking into postponing the activities to Sunday 3 November, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile in Nerja, councillor for popular traditions Elena Gálvez announced that the celebration of Maroween scheduled for Thursday 31 October will be postponed until Sunday 3 November. The event will start at 5pm on Sunday with sweet potato and chestnut tasting, a craft workshop, performances by the Electroduendes and DJ Toulalán, a children's Halloween show, a horror show, a gymkhana from the theatre workshop and prizes will be awarded for the best children's and adults' fancy-dress costumes.

Torrox town hall announced on Wednesday 30 October the suspension of the Halloween party scheduled for Thursday 31 October and the Flamenco Festival show on Saturday 2 November. A new date for the flamenco show will be announced depending on the dates available at the Teatro Municipal Villa de Torrox.