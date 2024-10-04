Residents of one of 'the most beautiful towns in Spain' could face fines for installing solar panels on rooftops

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Friday, 4 October 2024, 09:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province boasts one of the most outstanding architectural gems of Moorish origin in Spain. With its white-washed streets and planters adorning façades with blue-painted doors, the town is one of Malaga province's most popular tourist destinations.

It has been a member of the select club of 'the most beautiful towns in Spain' for almost a decade. Maintaining its idiosyncrasy also requires attention to the smallest detail, especially in its historic quarter, the famous 'Barribarto', which is protected as an asset of cultural interest (BIC).

For this reason, Frigiliana town hall, which is governed by the PSOE with an absolute majority, has recently approved a new bylaw which adds to and complements the one in force since the 1980s, which allows the protection and conservation of typical Andalusian architecture. On this occasion, the focus has been placed on the proliferation of photovoltaic solar panels in private homes.

In this way, the new regulation establishes that this type of device may not be placed, under any circumstances, on the roofs of houses in the town centre, and may only be placed on terraces to ensure that they are not visible from the street. This limitation on their installation on the roofs of houses is intended to protect the Moorish tiles. In addition, if the house is located in a rural area, the solar panels must be on the ground, never on the roofs. The aim of the town hall is to reduce the visual impact of this type of installation.

The new bylaw regulating the installation of solar panels in the historic centre also includes a section on fines for non-compliance, ranging from 750 to 3,000 euros.

The mayor of Frigiliana, Alejandro Herrero, in office since February 2017, told SUR that with this bylaw, which is already in force, the town hall is pursuing the objective of "protecting the Andalusian rural aesthetic, which is what we live for and what we boast about all over the world, so maintaining it is essential for us and for visitors". He added that in recent years there has been a significant increase in requests for the installation of this type of equipment.

The most beautiful villages in Spain'.

"We were already having problems with some cases in which the Junta de Andalucía had acted and proceedings had been opened because they did not have authorisation," said the mayor, who pointed out that the bylaw refers to the entire town centre, both the 'Barribarto' and the new part of the town. "We want to promote this Andalusian aesthetic throughout the town and prevent views being cut off, reflections towards houses or problems when it rains," he added.

Herrero alluded to the so-called quality charter of the association of 'the most beautiful towns in Spain', to which Frigiliana belongs. Its admission criteria specifies that the town must be committed to the "harmony and homogeneity of the materials of the façades and roofs and the absence of solar panels on the roofs that may be visible".

The protection of this jewel of Malaga's historical heritage began in the 1980s and continues to this day thanks to this bylaw which obliges residents not to make any modifications to their homes or façades without prior authorisation.