Freedom Flotilla calls in at Costa del Sol harbour on its journey to ‘stop to the genocide in Gaza’

Eugenio Cabezas Caleta de Vélez Friday, 12 July 2024, 14:01

The Freedom Flotilla docked in the Caleta de Vélez harbour on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Tuesday 9 July, just minutes before the start of the Spain-France football match. The crew of the Handala, as the boat is called, were welcomed by members of the Plataforma Ciudadana Axarquia con Palestina (Axarquía citizens’ platform with Palestine), as well as local politicians from the main parties in the area amid cheers of support and traditional Palestinian songs and dances, sung in Arabic.

The expedition spent three days in the Axarquía as part of its journey to Gaza to call for an end to "the genocide being committed against the civilian population of Gaza” as well as taking humanitarian aid to the war-torn region.

The crew were taken to different towns and villages in the Axarquía accompanied by local politicians. The opposition PSOE spokesman at Vélez-Málaga town hall, Víctor González, said, "The world in which we live is full of challenges and adversities, especially for all those people who sadly have to face the horror of being displaced from their homes and who see all their rights violated". He added, "All my support to the Palestinian people and the crew of the ship leaving for Gaza loaded with humanitarian aid.”

The president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, Jorge Martín (PP), condemned "the genocide that is taking place in Gaza where women, children, and in general, thousands of innocent people are dying".

Photos from the Freedom Flotilla's visit to the Axarquía SUR

The president of the association that brings together the 31 municipalities of Axarquía welcomed the Freedom Flotilla along with Antonio Yuste, mayor of Almáchar, (PSOE), Raúl Vallejo, mayor of El Borge, (PSOE), Antonio Campos, mayor of Macharaviaya, (PSOE) and Juan Peñas (IU councillor in Periana).

Martín added that he wished “the Freedom Flotilla the best of luck on its journey" and that he hoped “they will be able to convey the solidarity and justice that the earth needs, that we humans deserve.”

After setting sail on the 1 May from Oslo, the Handala has called in at several European ports (Sweden, Denmark, Germany, UK, Ireland and France), before arriving in Santander on 22 June. It then called at A Coruña and along the Portuguese coast.

After stopping in Lisbon it set course for Caleta de Vélez. The Axarquía was the boat’s penultimate stop on the peninsula and it is now heading to Dénia, in Alicante, from where it will leave for other ports in the Mediterranean on its route to Gaza.