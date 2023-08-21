Free WiFi coverage extended on Costa del Sol beach with even more access points planned for the future

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Users of Las Palmeras beach in Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga) can now access free WiFi. The councillor for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia said, "We continue to work on enabling new free points in order to be able to give the possibility, to those who require it, to connect to a WiFi network to be able to search for information, listen to music or whatever they need to do.”

The Vélez-Málaga coastline already has WiFi zones in the area of the Torre del Mar beach library, sports courts, central lifeguard post, Torre del Mar senior’s beach equipment and now also in Caleta de Vélez.

The councillor for new technologies, David Segura, explained that “the main objective has been to provide a fluid and accessible connection to by connecting to 'Playa Palmeras Caleta'. A welcome portal will ask the user to accept the conditions of use, which initially have been limited to a connection margin of two hours a day per user. The service will be operational all year round: in summer from 9am to 9pm and in winter from 9am to 2pm.

The councillor detailed that "this service is aimed both at recreational use and also understanding the boom that has taken place, above all, as a result of the pandemic for those who telework. Taking advantage of this new tourism of people who live in other cities or countries but who, thanks to teleworking, prefer to come to such wonderful surroundings as the village of La Caleta and telework from here".

Segura went on to say, "This is just the beginning, as our intention is to increase free WiFi in the different coastal towns of the municipality," referring to Almayate, Valle Niza, Benajarafe, Chilches and Mezquitilla, as well as Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez.