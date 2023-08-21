Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Las Palmeras beach in Caleta de Vélez now offers free WiFi. E. Cabezas
Free WiFi coverage extended on Costa del Sol beach with even more access points planned for the future
Internet

Free WiFi coverage extended on Costa del Sol beach with even more access points planned for the future

The service on Las Palmeras beach will be operational all year round: in summer from 9am to 9pm and in winter from 9am to 2pm

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 21 August 2023, 12:40

Compartir

Users of Las Palmeras beach in Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga) can now access free WiFi. The councillor for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia said, "We continue to work on enabling new free points in order to be able to give the possibility, to those who require it, to connect to a WiFi network to be able to search for information, listen to music or whatever they need to do.”

The Vélez-Málaga coastline already has WiFi zones in the area of the Torre del Mar beach library, sports courts, central lifeguard post, Torre del Mar senior’s beach equipment and now also in Caleta de Vélez.

The councillor for new technologies, David Segura, explained that “the main objective has been to provide a fluid and accessible connection to by connecting to 'Playa Palmeras Caleta'. A welcome portal will ask the user to accept the conditions of use, which initially have been limited to a connection margin of two hours a day per user. The service will be operational all year round: in summer from 9am to 9pm and in winter from 9am to 2pm.

The councillor detailed that "this service is aimed both at recreational use and also understanding the boom that has taken place, above all, as a result of the pandemic for those who telework. Taking advantage of this new tourism of people who live in other cities or countries but who, thanks to teleworking, prefer to come to such wonderful surroundings as the village of La Caleta and telework from here".

Segura went on to say, "This is just the beginning, as our intention is to increase free WiFi in the different coastal towns of the municipality," referring to Almayate, Valle Niza, Benajarafe, Chilches and Mezquitilla, as well as Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain win maiden World Cup with 1-0 victory against England
  2. 2 Full time: Spain beat England 1-0 in thrilling World Cup final
  3. 3 How to watch the Lionesses take on La Roja in World Cup final on TV in Spain
  4. 4 Picture special: 'Psychrowdelic' party puts Costa del Sol on the dance music map
  5. 5 Malaga's roads claim seven lives in one of the darkest summers of the past decade
  6. 6 Man who fell from ladder while installing an air conditioning unit on the Costa del Sol has died
  7. 7 Malaga closes its record-breaking summer fair
  8. 8 Free WiFi coverage extended on Costa del Sol beach with even more access points planned for the future
  9. 9 Cudeca calls for 'tin army' volunteers in Nerja
  10. 10 Costa del Sol residents continue fight against Endesa electricity substation plans

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad