Free bus passes for senior citizens, students and people with disabilities in Rincón de la Victoria The town hall started distributing the cards on Tuesday from the council offices on Plaza de la Constitución

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has begun to offer free use of the town’s bus service to the over-65s, students and people with disabilities. Passes have been available since Tuesday will be given to all registered residents of Rincón de la Victoria who are included in any of the following groups: seniors from 65, minors up to 17, students from 18 to 25 and people with a recognised disability.

"We have made a major effort to achieve this. Without a doubt, offering free public transport in Rincón de la Victoria was one of the main objectives of this government team. In fact, we are already working to make it free for all registered residents,” explained mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado.

The councillor for mobility and transport, Antonio Fernández, said: "Our objective continues to be to promote public transport in Rincón de la Victoria, in order to ensure a modal shift in mobility, in which public transport becomes a the main form of transport for local journeys as opposed to private vehicle use, in order to achieve sustainable mobility."

Residents who come to the office will receive a receipt with a number and a time slot for card collection. At the time of the appointment, the resident must provide the required documentation. "In order to avoid crowds, if the day's appointments are sold out, a number will be given for the next day or the first available day," explained Fernández.

The free card will be activated for use on public transport after 10 working days from the date of delivery. There is no deadline for collecting the cards and they can be picked up from the town hall offices on Plaza de la Constitución, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 1.30pm.