Fourth of July marked by international community in Nerja Members of the Costa del Sol town's American International Club dressed up for an Indepence Day themed lunch at a restaurant on Burriana beach

Members of Nerja's American International Club celebrated the Fourth of July.

Members of Nerja's American International Club celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday 4 July at Bakers Restaurant & Bar on the town's Burriana beach.

Members were encouraged to "dress like an American" according to the club's current president, Kevin McSorley.

The menu for the event offered traditional American food, including Louisiana deep south chicken wings, Texas panhandle burger, Ohio potato skins, Mississippi pork ribs and of course, French fries.

The Bakers Restaurant & Bar team

McSorley said, "We had a very enjoyable afternoon," and thanked "Tony and the team at Bakers for great food".