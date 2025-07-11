Four north African migrants rescued from boat off Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Friday, 11 July 2025, 14:55 Compartir

Four people have been rescued from a small sailing boat five miles off the coast of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The occupants, three men and a woman, were intercepted by Spain's maritime rescue service some five nautical miles off the Axarquía coast on Thursday 10 July and were transferred to the Port of Malaga in good health.

As reported by Salvamento Marítimo through its social media pages, the crew of the Salvamar Hamal carried out this rescue after being alerted by Guardia Civil officers.

Those rescued people arrived at the port of Malaga city at 1pm after an operation coordinated by the Salvamento Marítimo rescue centre in Tarifa (Cadiz province). There they were handed over to the authorities responsible for illegal migrants arriving in Spain and the procedures for their repatriation will commence soon.