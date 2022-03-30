Four defibrillators installed in Rincón de la Victoria sports facilities They are semi-automatic devices for cardiorespiratory arrest emergencies which are connected to telecare and training services

The sports department of Rincón de la Victoria town hall has purchased four defibrillators which have been installed at the municipal football pitches of Rincón de la Victoria, La Cala del Moral and Benagalbón, and in the Municipal Sports Centre in Calle Malvaloca, according to the councillor for the area, Antonio José Martín.

These devices, designed for cardiorespiratory arrest emergencies, are connected to telecare and training services. These new units "expand the network of equipment located in sports facilities such as the Rubén Ruzafa Municipal Covered Pavilion in Torre de Benagalbón, the Manuel Becerra rugby field, as well as in Local Police and Civil Protection vehicles, explained Martín.

The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, indicated that "these assistance teams are essential to act quickly in the event of a cardiac emergency. The aim is to be able to act quickly and guarantee maximum safety for the public in the event of a cardiac accident outside the health sector.”

The supply of the four units has been budgeted at 16,940 euros and the contract has been awarded to Almas Industries Bsafe S.L.U. Since last year Rincón de la Victoria has introduced four B+Safe AED defibrillators: next to the tourist information office in Rincón de la Victoria, the Plaza Antonio Estrada in La Cala del Moral, in the Avenida de la Candelaria in Benagalbón, and next to the Manuel Alcántara library in Torre de Benagalbón.