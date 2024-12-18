Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lux Mundi food drive volunteers. SUR
Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol
Community spirit

Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre Torre del Mar received sponsorship and donations from a number of individuals and local businesses

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 16:15

This year’s Lux Mundi food and toy drive has helped 48 children from 33 families, a total of 107 people, in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol. Donations and help have come from friends and volunteers of Lux Mundi, St Barnabas Anglican church, Alcaucín community association, Cáritas and Hermandad del Rocio.

BluCee Real Estate led the toy initiative with the help of a number of other local businesses. Toys include footballs, basketballs, board games and art kits. The food is non perishable items such as rice, tuna, lentils and milk and is collected every month. Each bag costs around 35 euros to fill with essentials. Lux Mundi explained that the numbers of families helped “changes monthly”, adding that “all families are screened and interviewed”.

Since its relaunch in March, 2023, the food drive run by the ecumenical centre has gone from helping 10 families to 33. Lux Mundi explained that the initiative costs “just over 1000 euros every month”. But pointed out that “there are more local families that need help”.

Lux Mundi director Gloria Uribe said, “Christmas is the time of year when children are meant to receive toys, yet some families, like those we help with food each month, aren’t able to afford them. We thank the incredible generosity of these businesses and individuals.”

Lux Mundi director Gloria Uribe packs food bags for local families.
Lux Mundi director Gloria Uribe packs food bags for local families. SUR

Uribe added, “We want to ask that everyone – individuals and businesses alike – continue to give to our food drive by sponsoring a family for 35 euros, or to give what they can, so that these families can feel secure that they have food every month.”

Donations for the food drive can be dropped off at: BluCee Real Estate, Oasis Hair & Beauty and the cafe at Vals Sports Club, all of which are in Torre del Mar.

A Lux Mundi volunteer with food and toy bags ready to be distributed.
A Lux Mundi volunteer with food and toy bags ready to be distributed. SUR

Lux Mundi is an ecumenical centre serving the communities of Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol and Fuengirola on the western Costa del Sol, with the aim of bringing people, churches and cultures together. For further information click here.

