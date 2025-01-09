First art exhibition of 2025 opens at Costa del Sol museum

One of the works by Luis Acosta which forms part of the exhibition on at the Nerja museum.

The Museo de Nerja (Nerja museum), which belongs to the Cueva de Nerja foundation, will open its first temporary exhibition of 2025 with a collection of work by the Spanish artist Luis Acosta on Saturday 11 January at 8pm. The exhibition, ‘Por lo visto y soñado’, can be seen in the Ana María Márquez hall and is free of charge. It will run until Sunday 9 March.

The exhibition brings together 17 of the well-known artist's most recent paintings, drawings and sculpture and an installation. According to a press release from the Cueva de Nerja foundation, all of the pieces in the collection "have as a common thread an architecture that dialogues with the visitor and redefines the limits created between real and imagined space, creating poetic manifestations based on real places to turn them into dreamlike representations"

To do this, according to the Cueva de Nerja Foundation, "he mixes light and colour to create a metaphysical illumination that invites the spectator to reflect on the space we inhabit, on collective memory and on the meaning of each place we have visited".

Luis Acosta "invites us on a journey through landscapes that not only belong to the outside world, but also to the internal territories that shape our way of being and being in the world". Acosta offers "a contemporary approach that dialogues with the concerns of our time: identity, memory and territory," the press release explains.

The exhibition is curated by María Rosa Jurado, who has previously presented two other exhibitions at the Museo de Nerja. Jurado has selected recent works by the artist which include large paintings in acrylic and graphite on canvas, graphite drawings on paper, sculptural pieces in enamel and wood and a singular installation made up of various sculptural, carpet and spray paint pieces.

Luis Acosta has been active since the 1970s and is an "independent and tenacious" creator according to Javier Barón, head of the 19th-century painting conservation department at the Museo Nacional del Prado.

Born in Ávila, Acosta lived in Toledo and trained at the Agrupación Gijonesa de Bellas Artes, and his work has been evolving since he first exhibited in the early 1980s.