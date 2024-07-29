Fight against depopulation: ‘on-line’ school builds on success in east of Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Monday, 29 July 2024, 16:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The fight against depopulation in small inland towns and villages is one of the great challenges facing Malaga province. The president of the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park consortium and mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, together with the manager of Matrículo 10, Cynthia Díaz, have launched a online school in the Axarquía to the east of the province, which is offering 17 courses in areas including tourism, first aid, tourism and hospitality.

Campos explained in a statement that after the success of the previous courses, "which were so well received" by local residents, this second half of the year “we are continuing our commitment to online training thanks to the agreement signed with Matrícula 10, and through which we have created our Online Training School for the villages that make up the consortium: Árchez, Arenas, Canillas de Albaida, Canillas de Aceituno, Salares and Sedella”.

For Campos “training is fundamental for everyone’s professional career and we will always be committed to quality training. Through this agreement signed with Matrícula 10 we make available to the inhabitants of the six municipalities that make up the consortium, a variety of courses with a discount of more than 80 per cent, thus at a price of 40 euros per course”.

All the information can be found on the official websites and social media pages of the town halls in the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park Consortium and on Matrícula 10’s social media pages. The registration period for the courses on offer ends on 14 August. For any queries people can call either 633 42 90 33 or 620 48 76 36.