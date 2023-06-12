Exhibition opens in Nerja to coincide with UN World Oceans Day Eleven panels with photographs in the town’s cultural centre detail the characteristics of the flora and fauna of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs

Nerja marked the UN’s World Oceans Day on Thursday 8 June by opening a new photographic exhibition, Mar de Nerja (Nerja sea), which is aimed at demonstrating the richness and biodiversity of the seabed of the town’s coastline and in particular the protected Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs area. The exhibition will remain on display at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre until 30 June.

The acting mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the councillors for the environment and beaches, Javier Rodríguez and Mari Carmen López, respectively, visited the exhibition accompanied by the director of the NGO Equilibrio Marino, Fernando Alarcón on Thursday.

"The great variety and richness of the marine life that inhabits our coast is surprising. With this exhibition, residents and visitors will be able to get to know it and discover the spectacular nature of our marine heritage, of great ecological value, and become aware of the need to preserve it," Armijo said.

Ecotourism

The councillor for the environment explained that the exhibition consists of eleven photographs with information panels detailing the characteristics of the flora and fauna of the seabed, highlighting the area of the natural area of the cliffs of Maro-Cerro Gordo, which is home to extremely valuable and rare species.

This exhibition forms part of the Mar de Nerja Project, promoted by the town hall and the NGO Equilibrio Marino, with the aim of enhancing the value of the local seabed, assessing its state of conservation and promoting the development of sustainable activities based on ecotourism and the blue economy. Another project in the pipeline is the installation of an artificial reef park at El Playazo beach to promote underwater tourism.