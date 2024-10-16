Driver airlifted to hospital after car crashes off road in Malaga village

The state of the car after falling down the embankment of the A-356 or Carretera del Arco in the municipality of Riogordo.

Eugenio Cabezas Riogordo Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 13:24

The driver and sole occupant of a vehicle which was travelling on the A-356 road on the eastern side of Malaga province on Tuesday 16 October, is in a serious condition in hospital after her car rolled down an embankment near Riogordo. The woman was airlifted to the Axarquia Regional Hospital in Vélez-Málaga.

The accident happened on what is known as the 'Carretera del Arco', near Riogordo. Firefighters from the Colmenar and Antequera fire stations assisted in the rescue operation. The car left the road, for unknown reasons which are still being investigated, and rolled down an embankment of about four metres in height, overturning and becoming trapped in an olive grove.

The fire brigade's work to free the 34-year-old driver took about half an hour, due to the difficult terrain where the accident happened. The accident caused traffic holdups, as drivers in the area had to slow down due to the operation deployed by the fire brigade and emergency medical services, including the landing and take-off of the 061 air ambulance.

It was not the only accident that happened this Tuesday in the Axarquía. A collision between two vehicles on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway, at kilometre 960.71, near the Cajiz junction, resulted in at least one driver suffering serious head injuries. In addition, several passengers had to be rescued by the fire brigade.

The accident happened at around 8pm and forced this road to be temporarily closed in the direction of Almeria, causing tailbacks of around two kilometres. Vehicles were diverted via the Cajiz exit of the motorway onto the old N-340 coastal road. The provincial fire brigade, Guardia Civil and emergency medical services were called to the scene.