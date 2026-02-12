Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eric Prydz to 'call on' Dreambeach Costa del Sol

Organisers have confirmed that the Swedish DJ and music producer will be headlining the two-day music festival taking place in Vélez-Málaga this summer

Jennie Rhodes

Thursday, 12 February 2026, 14:23

Just days after organisers of Dreambeach Costa del Sol announced the confirmation of DJ and producer David Guetta, they have revealed that Eric Prydz will also be headlining the music festival taking place in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol this summer.

The Swedish DJ and record producer rose to fame with his 2004 club classic, Call on Me. Since then Prydz has enjoyed a dazzling international career under using different alter egos including Pryda and Cirez D.

Dreambeach Costa del Sol is coming to the Axarquía coastal town for the first time this year after several years in Almeria and has already confirmed Paco Osuna, Blackworks, Rímika, David Guetta's Special Monolith Show, Charlie Tee, DJ Zinc, Eptic, Hedex B2B BOU, Lady Walks B2B Stanton Warriors, Mathame, Melanie Ribbe, MIAU presents MULTIPLE, NGHTMRE, Nikolina, Onlynumbers, Vendex and Yanamaste.

