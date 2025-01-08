Environmentalists raise concerns over rubbish tip in Malaga town

Eugenio Cabezas Periana Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:59 Compartir

Environmental lobby group Gabinete de Estudios de la Naturaleza (GENA)-Ecologistas en Acción has reported to Periana town hall in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province, "An important uncontrolled dump that has been forming for some time in the vicinity of the town, with serious potential consequences for people's health and environmental quality."

According to a press release, the environmentalists have been "observing that in the area around Periana there are numerous uncontrolled dumping points for all kinds of waste, not only rubble, but also furniture, electronic equipment, plastic objects, cardboard, glass, etc".

According to the spokesman for GENA-Ecologists in Action, the biologist Rafael Yus, "Some of these dumps, such as the one located next to the path of the old railway track, was reported by this association some years ago, and although the volume of scrap metal and waste has now decreased, there is still rubbish dumped next to this path."

He went on to say that recently the association "has observed an illegal dumping point of particular concern, located in the Carrascal area, at the beginning of the Camino del Algarrobal," where there are "piles of rubble of various types". According to Yus, the rubbish "is dumped by the residents of Periana themselves and there is evidence that it also comes from nearby villages".

Yus went on to say that residents consider the dump to be a 'punto limpio' (official municipal dump): "From what the residents tell us, this place is considered a 'punto limpio' and therefore it is common knowledge that it is a place authorised or consented by Periana town hall for the dumping of rubbish that does not enter the street containers," said GENA in their statement. However, according to the environmental group, "It is noted that in no way can this place be considered a 'punto limpio' as the rubbish is not sorted, the floor has not been waterproofed, nor is it fenced, nor does it have a guard or opening hours, basic requirements to be considered a real punto limpio."

Authorisation

Gena has said that it "does not know" if these dumps are authorised by Periana town hall, but in any case, "it is clear that it is tolerated or not properly acted upon", because they say that neither does the corresponding sign say fines will be given for dumping, "so in practice it is not an express consent, but a responsible one".

The presence of this landfill contravenes, according to GENA, the current regulations on waste treatment, "constituting a potential source of contamination of the soil, groundwater and atmosphere, affecting the air quality of nearby homes in Periana, as well as being a source of fires, some of which have threatened homes just 30 metres away".

It is for this reason that Gena, "In a constructive spirit, has denounced these facts to the town hall so that the environment department can take the necessary measures to avoid these dumps and, instead, develop, if necessary with the collaboration of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, a properly equipped and, if possible, monitored during working hours 'punto limpio’.

SUR has tried, without success so far, to obtain an assessment from Periana town hall about the matter.