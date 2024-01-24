Endangered species dolphin found washed up dead on Costa del Sol beach

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 13:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

A dead dolphin has washed up on the shores of a beach in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol this week.

Environmental agents of the Andalusian regional government said the aquatic mammal discovered on Monday on Maro beach was of the bottlenose dolphin species, which is classified as vulnerable to extinction in the Mediterranean.

With help from Nerja's Civil Protection volunteers, the dolphin's carcass was removed from the beach before being taken to Centro de Gestión del Medio Marino Andaluz (CEGMA) in Algeciras (Cadiz province) to identify the cause of death.

Atendemos caso varamiento de #delfin mular muerto en una playa de #Nerja #Malaga.

The previous stranding of a dolphin in the easternmost coastal town of Malaga province happened in January 2022 when a dead dolphin was removed from La Torrecilla beach.

At the time, biologist José Luis Mons - one of the founders of the Aula del Mar marine conservation project in 1989 - explained there is no common and single cause of dolphin deaths on the Costa. "Some die of old age, others may have infections, be hit by boats because they are injured or sick, get caught in fishing nets or be affected by storms," said the biologist from Malaga.