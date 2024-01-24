Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The bottlenose dolphin found washed up on a beach near Nerja this week. Junta de Andalucía
Endangered species dolphin found washed up dead on Costa del Sol beach
Environment

Endangered species dolphin found washed up dead on Costa del Sol beach

The aquatic mammal was removed from the shoreline in Maro and sent to experts in Cadiz to identify the cause of death

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 13:14

Compartir

A dead dolphin has washed up on the shores of a beach in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol this week.

Environmental agents of the Andalusian regional government said the aquatic mammal discovered on Monday on Maro beach was of the bottlenose dolphin species, which is classified as vulnerable to extinction in the Mediterranean.

With help from Nerja's Civil Protection volunteers, the dolphin's carcass was removed from the beach before being taken to Centro de Gestión del Medio Marino Andaluz (CEGMA) in Algeciras (Cadiz province) to identify the cause of death.

The previous stranding of a dolphin in the easternmost coastal town of Malaga province happened in January 2022 when a dead dolphin was removed from La Torrecilla beach.

At the time, biologist José Luis Mons - one of the founders of the Aula del Mar marine conservation project in 1989 - explained there is no common and single cause of dolphin deaths on the Costa. "Some die of old age, others may have infections, be hit by boats because they are injured or sick, get caught in fishing nets or be affected by storms," said the biologist from Malaga.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Citrus farmers protest in Malaga: 'We would rather give them away than have them stolen from us'
  2. 2 Malaga mayor is hit by electric scooter on pedestrian crossing outside city hall
  3. 3 Improvement works under way to double water pumping capacity between Malaga and western strip of Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Malaga's iconic El Pimpi to open in Marbella
  5. 5 Iconic pedestrian bridge in Fuengirola undergoes major work to renew its appearance and guarantee its safety
  6. 6 Picasso acquisition to offer 'unprecedented boost to cultural appeal of Benalmádena'
  7. 7 House sales fell in Malaga province in 2023, but remained above pre-pandemic levels
  8. 8 Ronda set to get its first five-star hotel in historic El Castillo college building
  9. 9 Malaga's municipalities are the ones that invest the most in Andalucía as a whole
  10. 10 Malaga's provincial authority allocates 12 million euros for road repairs in 2024, and this is where it will be spent

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad