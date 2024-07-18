Eastern Costa del Sol town and German Economic Forum in Andalucía explore business opportunities

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 18 July 2024, 20:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol hosted its first Spanish-German business meeting on the blue economy and sustainability on Wednesday 17 July. The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, welcomed the attendees, who included the German Consul in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla based in Malaga, Franko Stritt and the president of the German Economic Forum in Andalucía, the Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum Andalusien (DWA), Fernando Frühbeck and around 35 business leaders.

After the meeting Salado said, “This meeting has served to create tourism and business opportunities with the German business network resident in Andalucía, in fact, more than 90 business contacts were made between the attendees.”

Salado stressed the importance of “continuing to hold these forums that allow a better understanding of the social, economic, tourism, environmental and tourist environment of the area to generate an economic impact on the territory under the premise of sustainability.”

Boosting relations

Both Franko Stritt and Fernando Frühbeck highlighted “the opportunity offered by this type of activity to boost investment and German business relations with Andalucía”.

The event, which was held at La Caliza restaurant, allowed for contacts based on different themes related to vocational training, sustainable tourism, the blue economy, sustainable construction and services to be made.

Specific topics were discussed aimed at promoting initiatives in the fields of sustainable tourism, blue economy, renewable energies (especially hydrogen and photovoltaic), mobility, bio-construction, training and social innovation.

Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum Andalusien is a non-profit business created in 2021 and which aims to promote cooperation between German and Andalusian companies. More than 50 companies from all over the region belong to the association and it has specific working groups for renewable energies and mobility, sustainable construction, tourism and training.