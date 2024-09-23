Drink driver bulldozes traffic light, planter and a dozen bollards in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Monday, 23 September 2024, 17:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Local Police officers in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol in the early hours of Sunday 22 September after bulldozing a traffic light, a large planter and a dozen bollards, when he lost control of the vehicle. The driver tested positive in the breathalyser test carried out by Vélez-Málaga Local Police.

The incident happened on the town’s Avenida de Andalucía, in the area known as ‘las cuatro esquinas (the four corners) near to San Andrés church and Paseo de Larios. After hitting the traffic light post and knocking it down, and also knocking over the large planter, he continued to run over bollards, until he was stopped by Calle Las Pitas.

The vehicle was badly damaged, meaning the young man, who was unhurt in the incident, was unable to resume his journey. It was at this point that Local Police officers were called to the scene, as well as the emergency medical services. A breathalyser test showed that the man was over the legal alcohol limit. The municipal operational services were responsible for removing the damaged street furniture and replacing it.